How to watch Thunder vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Oklahoma City Thunder have only one win early in the 2021-22 NBA season, and it came against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder were able to catch LA off guard as the team was still attempting to figure out how Russell Westbrook fit in the lineup. The Lakers get the Thunder at STAPLES Center this time, with tipoff set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on BSSW-OK in Oklahoma City and SPECSN in Los Angeles.

This is a deep rebuild for Oklahoma City, but there are already some players emerging who could be anchors for this franchise. Everyone knows about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is locked in on a maximum extension. Lu Dort has proved to be a valuable player and Darius Bazley appears to be improving. The biggest development has been rookie Josh Giddey, who is showing how his skills from the NBL will translate to the NBA. This is a strong young group for Oklahoma City to start its rebuild.

The Lakers are on the opposite side of the spectrum. They’re expected to be contenders for the NBA title, and bolstered those aspirations by acquiring Westbrook this summer as part of a roster overhaul. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have dealt with minor injuries, but it appears all three stars are starting to figure things out. The defensive end is still a problem for the Lakers, and they’ll need to improve that side of the ball to become true title contenders.