How to watch Thursday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

There’s a doubleheader Thursday on NBA TV with the Boston Celtics meeting the Miami Heat in the early game before the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns cap things off in the late contest. The first game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat are looking like real title contenders at the moment. Jimmy Butler is playing at an MVP level, while Tyler Herro is in the race for the league’s Most Improved Player. Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry round out one of the best cores in the league. Miami is locked in early and will look to keep its winning ways going. The Celtics held a players-only meeting, so things are not going well in Boston. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have meshed well, but the rest of the roster is not cohesive with the two stars. There could be some interesting moves on the horizon if things don’t improve.

The Rockets are looking like a rebuilding team early. Their veteran players, who have played well so far, are likely to be dealt at the trade deadline for future assets. Houston will get another chance to measure its progress against a well-oiled Suns unit. It’s unclear whether Deandre Ayton will be back for this contest, but Chris Paul and Devin Booker are still going to be on the floor. Phoenix is hoping to get back to the Finals this season and prove last year’s run wasn’t a fluke.