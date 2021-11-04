NBA to have alternate broadcast for Lakers-Thunder featuring Jamal Crawford, Quentin Richardson

The NBA is diving into the alternate broadcast space with its own fresh lineup on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game. Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson, two former NBA legends. This is similar to the NFL and ESPN with the ManningCast during Monday Night Football on ESPN2. If you’re a NBA League Pass subscriber, instead of the local broadcasts for Lakers or Thunder, you can tune into Crawford and Q-Rich.

Both Crawford and Richardson played extensively in the NBA. Crawford is one of the best 6th Men and irrational confidence men in NBA history. He played 20 seasons with 9 different teams. Richardson played 13 seasons for six different teams, most notably the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here’s a link to where you can find more information and how to watch the broadcast on Thursday night.