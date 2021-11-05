How to watch Pelicans vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Pelicans are still awaiting the return of Zion Williamson, which may not be any time soon. Williamson is out for at least another 2-3 weeks recovering from foot surgery. The issue is New Orleans has fallen to 1-8 and could be out of contention by the time Zion can return. If that’s the case things could get dicey. Williamson is already unhappy with the front office and direction of the team. He may force a trade or just sit out all season.

The Dubs are the polar opposite of the Pelicans right now. Golden State is 6-1 on the season and have won two games in a row. The Warriors are mostly beating up on weaker opponents, but that’s what you need to do in the regular season. Stephen Curry is the MVP favorite and isn’t even having one of his best seasons. He’s averaging 26.7 points and around 7 rebounds and assists per game. Curry’s shooting splits aren’t even that eye-popping at 42/37/97 through seven games.