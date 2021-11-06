How to watch Saturday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host a doubleheader Saturday, with the Utah Jazz facing the Miami Heat in the early game before the Los Angeles Lakers square off with the Portland Trail Blazers in the late game. Both matchups feature playoff contenders going up against each other, and should be exciting contests.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Jazz could be without Donovan Mitchell for this contest, as the star guard is dealing with an ankle injury. Even with Mitchell out, Utah is a formidable group headlined by Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. Miami looks like a threat in the East so far this season, and Jimmy Butler is playing at an MVP level. This is another measuring stick for the Heat.

The Trail Blazers will try to get another victory after beating the Pacers Friday. CJ McCollum had a big game, shooting 11-19 from the floor for 27 points in the win. Damian Lillard will also be looking for a strong performance, especially after details about his offseason came out. The Lakers could be without Anthony Davis as they hope to bounce back from another loss at the hands of the Thunder this season.