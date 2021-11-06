How to watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, as both teams try to navigate new situations early in this 2021-22 season. The Lakers are coming off another loss to the Thunder, while also seeing stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis dealing with injuries. The Trail Blazers hope to make it two wins and two days after a thrilling 110-106 victory over the Pacers Friday night.

The Lakers are still integrating Russell Westbrook and other new players into the rotation, while also accounting for injuries to their stars. Westbrook has had some big moments offensively, although he continues to turn the ball over a lot. Let’s see if he can get the best of Portland’s backcourt. The Lakers will need players to step up if both James and Davis are out.

Portland is coming off a much-needed win Friday. The Blazers are still not great defensively, but their backcourt remains one of the best in the league. CJ McCollum had a big game, and hopes to keep his hot shooting going. Damian Lillard’s offseason details recently came out, including his meeting with James and Davis. Lillard will want to know he ended up making the right decision staying in Portland, so he’ll have some extra juice for this game.