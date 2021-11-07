How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder via live online stream

NBA TV will televise Sunday’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, as both teams try to navigate some unfamiliar territory. The Spurs are used to being contenders, while the Thunder often found a way to pivot around a star to avoid rebuilding. Both organizations appear to have accepted their fate now, but San Antonio might be less inclined to rebuild with Gregg Popovich still around.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Spurs are 3-6 on the year and while Keldon Johnson is an intriguing player to build around, there’s been some attempts to find a quick fix which haven’t panned out. Doug McDermott is still a liability defensively, and Zach Collins is injured. San Antonio’s backcourt is solid, but it’s not up to the level of other tandems in the West. This could be a long year.

The Thunder have two wins against the Lakers, which is good in the early going for a franchise undergoing a transformation. This a deep rebuild, and Oklahoma City is armed with plenty of assets to accelerate it if the opportunity arises. For now, the Thunder seem content to let Josh Giddey get playing time and develop in an otherwise lost season.