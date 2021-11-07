How to watch Rockets vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Houston Rockets will attempt to slow down the Golden State Warriors when the two teams meet Sunday. The Rockets were once the biggest threats to Golden State’s dynasty but are undergoing a rebuild at the moment. The Warriors look to have picked up where they left off in terms of being contenders, with MVP favorite Stephen Curry leading the way.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in Houston and NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State.

The Rockets are all about development this year, specifically with Jalen Green. The young guard has struggled early in the season but should get better as the game begins the slow down. Houston still has veteran players who are likely going to be on new teams by the end of the season.

Golden State’s roster is loaded with talent across the board. Curry and Draymond Green are playing with renewed energy, while Jordan Poole and Damion Lee are showing why last year’s experience was important for this year’s team. The Warriors haven’t gotten big contributions from their lottery picks this season, but that could change down the stretch. Fans are anxiously awaiting the day James Wiseman and Klay Thompson return to the floor.