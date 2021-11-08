How to watch Monday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV’s Monday doubleheader features the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Chicago Bulls in the early game, followed by the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers squaring off in the nightcap. The Nets are on a five-game winning streak heading into their contest with Chicago. The Hornets and Lakers hope to snap losing stretches when those teams meet.

The Nets have moved past the Kyrie Irving drama to establish themselves as Eastern conference heavyweights. Kevin Durant is playing at an MVP level, while James Harden is starting to break out of his early funk. The Bulls have gotten off to some slow starts of late, mounting furious comebacks only to fall short. Chicago has been a pleasant surprise early in the year, although the injuries have also hit. Zach LaVine is playing through a thumb issue and Patrick Williams is out for the rest of the season.

The Hornets gave up a 27-4 run against the Clippers Sunday to see their three-game losing streak go to four. Charlotte will want to avoid a similar situation against the Lakers, who are in the midst of their own little losing streak. Los Angeles will likely be without LeBron James, who is dealing with an abdominal strain. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook should be active for the game. The duo will attempt to carry what is turning out to be an underwhelming supporting cast in this contest.