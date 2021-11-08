How to watch Hornets vs. Lakers via live online stream

NBA TV’s Monday doubleheader will conclude with the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center in LA. The Hornets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday and will be completing their back-to-back set against the Lakers Monday. Charlotte is hoping to avoid a five-game losing streak, while LA looks to halt a two-game skid. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Hornets are continuing to grow around LaMelo Ball. The reigning Rookie of the Year winner is asserting more control over the offense and creating well for others. Miles Bridges has improved tremendously as a player, and Gordon Hayward is providing a solid veteran presence. Charlotte needs to make the playoffs for James Borrego to show he’s the man for the job.

Everything seems to be going wrong for the Lakers early in the season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are dealing with injuries, while Russell Westbrook is struggling to find a happy balance between aggressiveness and recklessness. Carmelo Anthony’s scoring is negated by his poor defense, and the rest of LA’s rotation players haven’t had impact minutes yet. There’s still lots of time to fix things but the early returns are not promising.