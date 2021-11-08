How to watch Hawks vs. Warriors via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors meet the Atlanta Hawks in Monday’s contest with both teams trending in opposite directions. The Warriors hope to get another win in the second game of a back-to-back set while the Hawks are attempting to snap a three-game losing streak. Tipoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app. If you are in a local market, you can watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Bay Area in Golden State.

The Hawks lost in brutal fashion Saturday against the Suns, getting outscored by 16 points in the final quarter of a 121-117 loss. Atlanta is still one of the best offensive teams in the league but will have to get its defensive scheme right against Golden State to avoid another loss. Trae Young will need a monster game as the focal point of this Hawks roster.

Golden State’s backcourt is clicking with odds-on MVP favorite Stephen Curry and MIP candidate Jordan Poole. Everything the Warriors have done so far this season has worked, save for a few hiccups. Back-to-back games are always difficult in the NBA but this looks like the title contending Golden State team Bay Area fans enjoyed since 2014-15.