How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s TNT game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
General view as the Philadelphia 76ers are introduced for a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers square off Tuesday evening to open the weekly TNT doubleheader. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The nationally-televised game will not offer a local broadcast.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on WatchTNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The defending champion Bucks come into the game with a 4-6 record and on a two-game losing streak. This is the second game of a five-game road trip. The Sixers come into the game with an 8-3 record that has them in first place in the Eastern Conference. They lost to the Knicks on Monday to snap a six-game win streak.

The Bucks are 5.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Sixers having to play without Joel Embiid. Their star big man entered the health and safety protocols on Monday evening.

