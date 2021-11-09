How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers via live online stream

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers square off Tuesday evening to open the weekly TNT doubleheader. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The nationally-televised game will not offer a local broadcast.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on WatchTNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The defending champion Bucks come into the game with a 4-6 record and on a two-game losing streak. This is the second game of a five-game road trip. The Sixers come into the game with an 8-3 record that has them in first place in the Eastern Conference. They lost to the Knicks on Monday to snap a six-game win streak.

The Bucks are 5.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Sixers having to play without Joel Embiid. Their star big man entered the health and safety protocols on Monday evening.