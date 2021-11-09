How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers via live online stream

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday in the second game of the weekly TNT doubleheader. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET at STAPLES Center. There will not be a local broadcast for the nationally-televised game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on WatchTNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Blazers come into the game with a 5-5 record and sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference. They won two straight home games and are now opening a four-game road trip. They’re coming off a 105-90 win on Saturday over the Lakers. The Clippers are 5-4 and in seventh place in the West. They have won four straight and are coming off a 120-106 win on Sunday over the Hornets.

The Clippers are three-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is installed at 221. LA is a -145 moneyline favorite while Portland is a +125 underdog.