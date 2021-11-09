Nuggets C Nikola Jokic gets one-game suspension for hit on Markieff Morris

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has received a one-game suspension for his hit on Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris. The incident took place at the end of Monday’s game between the two teams, when Morris tried to intentionally foul Jokic. Here’s how the incident went down.

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Morris’ intentional foul was clearly over the top but Jokic’s reaction was also out of line. The NBA has fined Morris $50,000 and teammate Jimmy Butler $30,000, who stepped in for Morris after the incident occurred. The two have been going back and forth on social media, so this will certainly not be forgotten any time soon.

This will heavily impact the Nuggets Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, where they’ll be without Jokic and injured forward Michael Porter Jr. Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon are likely to be the best starters in DFS and fantasy lineups, while the betting lines will likely shift heavily toward the Pacers for the contest.