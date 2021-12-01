How to watch Wednesday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Philadelphia 76ers meeting the Boston Celtics in the early game before the Sacramento Kings complete the second game of a back-to-back set when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. The early game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the late game at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This used to be a great rivalry, with some heated playoff series between the two teams in recent seasons. Of course, the Celtics usually wound up coming out on top in the postseason as the young Sixers tried to learn from past failures. Philadelphia’s key players Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are back for this contest, and should lead to the 76ers climbing up the standings steadily. Boston’s new organizational structure has been a mixed bag so far, with the team playing .500 basketball.

Both teams enter this contest on two-game losing streaks. The Clippers have managed to stay competitive with Kawhi Leonard sidelined, thanks to Paul George. The LA small forward is having one of his best seasons yet, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Kings are trying to get things going after sending head coach Luke Walton packing, but the players still haven’t quite hit the levels of stardom they need to. Sacramento isn’t out of the play-in race just yet but this could be the year the entire organization hits the reset button once again.