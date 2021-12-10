How to watch Lakers vs. Thunder via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to bounce back from their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday when they meet the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday to complete a back-to-back set. The Thunder have given the Lakers problems this season, and the pressure is heating up in LA for a team expected to compete for a championship.

Fans in the Lakers market can catch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and fans in the Thunder market can watch the game on Bally Sports Oklahoma. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Lakers are a .500 group and they’ve had to navigate key injuries along the way. There’s typically an adjustment period with any major roster change, and the Lakers are experiencing that right now. There are signs this team will turn the corner but the runway is starting to get shorter as the season approaches Christmas Day.

The Thunder are in the midst of a rebuild, so this season is all about development. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like a star in the making, while Josh Giddey has impressed early in the year. Oklahoma City will eventually need to make something happen with its draft assets but the Thunder have time on their side for this project.