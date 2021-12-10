How to watch ESPN NBA games on Friday night via live stream

ESPN’s Friday doubleheader features the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the opening game, followed by the Boston Celtics visiting the Phoenix Suns. Nets-Hawks will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Celtics-Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the games via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

The Nets are conducting business as usual without Kyrie Irving, as Kevin Durant and James Harden have been able to power a well-rounded group. Brooklyn still hopes to have Irving back at some point. The Hawks have struggled in the early going but have been dealing with some injury issues. Trae Young continues to be one of the league’s top guards, while John Collins and Clint Capela form a strong tandem on the glass.

The Celtics are in the same position as the Hawks, fighting to stay relevant in a tight conference race. Jayson Tatum has raised his level of play but Jaylen Brown has been dealing with injury issues. The Suns, meanwhile, are picking up right where they left off a season ago. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton create one of the league’s most underrated trios as Phoenix gears up for what should be another successful season.