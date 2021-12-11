How to watch Warriors vs. 76ers via live online stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors have remained the class of the West, while Philadelphia hopes to climb back up the standings in the East after faltering early in the season due to COVID issues tearing through the roster.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State’s impressive run keeps going. Stephen Curry is the MVP frontrunner and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Warriors are going to get some reinforcements soon when Klay Thompson and James Wiseman get back, so there’s a chance they could get even better. The key in this game will be how Golden State handles Joel Embiid, Philly’s star big man.

The 76ers are getting healthier and should be at full strength for this game, aside from Ben Simmons. The embattled guard is back in trade talks, and the market is starting to heat up. There’s no indication Simmons is close to playing but he also was trying to get out of Philly so maybe he will suit up elsewhere right away. For a team expected to compete for a championship, the off-court drama is once again taking center stage.