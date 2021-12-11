Donte DiVincenzo will make season debut Wednesday vs. Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo will make his 2021-22 season debut Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charania. DiVincenzo suffered a leg injury in last year’s playoffs and missed most of the Bucks’ championship run. That setback kept him out for most of this season as well.

The Bucks have dealt with a lot of absences this season, as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez have all missed time. Lopez remains out indefinitely with a back injury. DiVincenzo’s return will help create some much-needed depth in the rotation for Milwaukee. The guard averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season, but his biggest asset was his three-point shooting. DiVincenzo connected on 37.9 percent of his attempts and will bring that element to the floor for the Bucks. Milwaukee is currently seventh in the league in three-point percentage.

