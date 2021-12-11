Nets will rest James Harden Sunday vs. Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets will rest James Harden Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, according to the team. The Nets likely feel they can get Harden a breather here against a weaker opponent, as the guard has been shouldering a heavy offensive load for the team so far this year. Paul Millsap is also out for the Nets.

Harden is averaging 36.2 minutes per game this season, which is about in line with what his career averages have been. The guard did start out of the gate slowly, partly due to the NBA’s new officiating rules which have prevented him from getting some calls he previously used to get. Harden is still averaging 20.8 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game and has taken over for Kyrie Irving as Brooklyn’s lead guard.

With Harden and Millsap out, look for Kevin Durant to take on an even bigger role offensively. LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and Cam Thomas could also see more touches offensively with Harden on the sidelines.