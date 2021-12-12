How to watch Magic vs. Lakers via live online stream

The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers meet in Sunday’s game with both teams failing to meet their expectations so far this season. The Magic sit at the bottom of the Eastern conference and haven’t seen much improvement from some of their more experienced players, while the Lakers are struggling to navigate opponents they should beat easily in a .500 start.

Fans in the Magic market can catch the game on Bally Sports Florida and fans in the Lakers market can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

The Magic have been hurt by some injuries but eventually the front office has to look at how this roster fits. Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross and Gary Harris have been underwhelming, while Wendell Carter Jr.’s defensive chops seem to have plateaued. Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony form a nice backcourt pairing for the future but the Magic need to know what to do around them. Franz Wagner has potential, but eventually one of Orlando’s frontcourt players will have to be traded to make room for everyone.

After a disappointing loss to the Grizzlies, the Lakers were able to avoid a true meltdown with a win over the Thunder. Anthony Davis sat out Friday’s game with a knee issue, so his status will be worth monitoring for this contest. Frank Vogel’s lineups still aren’t doing the trick, although the metrics are starting to look better than many might’ve anticipated. There’s still a question of how Russel Westbrook, LeBron James and Davis fit together on the court but the Lakers would still be a playoff team in the West despite this tough start. There’s some time to figure things out before it’s too late.