How to watch Monday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s doubleheader, with the Golden State Warriors facing the Indiana Pacers in the early game before the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers meet in the late contest. Warriors-Pacers is set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by Suns-Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors are potentially going to give Stephen Curry the night off, allowing some of the underrated players on this team to take over. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are the names to watch here for Golden State. Indiana is talented on paper, but the Pacers simply haven’t gotten enough wins in the early part of the season. There’s a high chance one or more of the top players are dealt by the deadline, and that type of noise typically leads to poor performances on the court.

The Suns remain a force in the West, proving to everyone last year’s Finals run was not a fluke. Phoenix has been dealing with some injury concerns but appears to be moving past those nagging issues. The Clippers could be without Paul George, who is dealing with an elbow problem. Los Angeles has quietly kept pace with some of the top teams in the West after starting off slowly. This Pacific Division contest should be entertaining.