How to watch Warriors vs. Pacers via live online stream

NBA TV will host Monday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are trending in opposite directions this season, with the Warriors in championship mode while the Pacers contemplate a full rebuild.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Golden State might be without Stephen Curry in this game, who is seven triples away from becoming the league’s all-time leader in the category. The Warriors have considered giving Curry the night off. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were sharp in Saturday’s loss to the 76ers and will get a boost in fantasy formats if Curry is out. Draymond Green will likely take over the point position on offense.

Indiana’s season has not gone as planned. Rick Carlisle had experience making two big men play well together, but the Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner pairing hasn’t translated to wins. Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson are promising rookies, so Indiana is reportedly ready to try to take the next step with them and Malcolm Brogdon as cornerstones. It’s a tough trade market this season, with a lot of teams still looking to get a clearer picture of their chances. Let’s see if the Pacers stick with this roster or blow it up by the trade deadline.