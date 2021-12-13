Who holds the record for most 3-pointers in NBA history?

The NBA record for most 3-pointers made is one of the more polarizing in history. Golden State Warriors PG Stephen Curry is the reason for that. He’s set to break the record this week and is going to do so in over 500 fewer games than the man in first place, Ray Allen. The Dubs play the Indiana Pacers on Monday and New York Knicks on Tuesday. Curry is 6 away from tying the record and 7 away from passing Allen.

NBA 3-Pointers Made Record

Ray Allen: 2,973 3-pointers made in 1,300 career games

Stephen Curry: 2,967 3-pointers made in 787 career games

Note — These numbers are as of Monday, Dec. 13.

Curry struggled a bit on Saturday night in the Warriors’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He went 3-of-14 from downtown, though Steph had an outside shot of breaking the record on Saturday. At the time, he needed 9 to tie and 10 to break the record. Most reporters are saying Curry will rest on Monday against the Pacers, lining things up for his historic night to take place on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. It would take a hell of a game for Curry to break the record if he rests on Monday. If there were ever a time or place for him to do something crazy, it’s Tuesday at MSG.