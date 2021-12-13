NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies and Cavaliers move up, Top 3 remains unchanged

The Memphis Grizzlies saw Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with injuries. They haven’t missed a beat.

It’s not quite the “grit-n-grind” brand of previous Memphis teams, but the Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last 10 and currently sit fourth in the Western conference. With Morant and Jackson Jr. out, other players have stepped up. Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane are showing they can be crucial components on a team that looks like it could make some noise in the postseason

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to climb up the rankings. Cleveland is seventh in this week’s rankings, moving up from 10. The Cavs don’t have Collin Sexton but the rest of their young players are jelling. Evan Mobley looks like an absolute steal with the No. 3 pick. In a wide open East playoff field, Cleveland will be a factor.

The top three spots in the rankings remain unchanged, with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets maintaining their dominance over the league. The Utah Jazz have quietly won seven straight games and will be a contender. The Milwaukee Bucks are challenging Brooklyn for the East’s top seed and will continue to lean on MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 9 of the NBA season.