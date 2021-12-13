 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Power Rankings: Grizzlies and Cavaliers move up, Top 3 remains unchanged

Chinmay Vaidya updates his NBA power rankings after the eighth week of the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Rockets v Memphis Grizzlies
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets on December 11, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies saw Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with injuries. They haven’t missed a beat.

It’s not quite the “grit-n-grind” brand of previous Memphis teams, but the Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last 10 and currently sit fourth in the Western conference. With Morant and Jackson Jr. out, other players have stepped up. Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane are showing they can be crucial components on a team that looks like it could make some noise in the postseason

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to climb up the rankings. Cleveland is seventh in this week’s rankings, moving up from 10. The Cavs don’t have Collin Sexton but the rest of their young players are jelling. Evan Mobley looks like an absolute steal with the No. 3 pick. In a wide open East playoff field, Cleveland will be a factor.

The top three spots in the rankings remain unchanged, with the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets maintaining their dominance over the league. The Utah Jazz have quietly won seven straight games and will be a contender. The Milwaukee Bucks are challenging Brooklyn for the East’s top seed and will continue to lean on MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 9 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 9

Rank Team Previous Rank
1 Golden State Warriors 1
2 Phoenix Suns 2
3 Brooklyn Nets 3
4 Utah Jazz 6
5 Milwaukee Bucks 5
6 Miami Heat 7
7 Cleveland Cavaliers 10
8 Los Angeles Clippers 9
9 Philadelphia 76ers 13
10 Chicago Bulls 4
11 Washington Wizards 8
12 Memphis Grizzlies 18
13 Denver Nuggets 15
14 Charlotte Hornets 12
15 Dallas Mavericks 11
16 Los Angeles Lakers 19
17 Atlanta Hawks 16
18 Boston Celtics 14
19 New York Knicks 17
20 Portland Trail Blazers 21
21 Toronto Raptors 24
22 Minnesota Timberwolves 20
23 Indiana Pacers 22
24 Sacramento Kings 23
25 San Antonio Spurs 25
26 Oklahoma City Thunder 27
27 Orlando Magic 26
28 Houston Rockets 29
29 Detroit Pistons 30
30 New Orleans Pelicans 28

