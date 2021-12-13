Live blog: Stephen Curry goes for NBA 3-point record Monday vs. Pacers

Oh hey, we didn’t see you there! Welcome to the party. We’re here to watch Stephen Curry make history (hopefully) in the Golden State Warriors’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Said history involves breaking the all-time record for 3-pointers made set by Ray Allen in 1,300 games. For Curry, this is game 788 and he’s trailing Allen by six 3-pointers to tie the record, seven to take it.

It may be a tough task for Curry to break the record in one swift blow on Monday night. It also may be incredibly easy. We’ve seen both sides of Curry lately as the Warriors struggle for the first time all season. So as a result, we’ll be tracking Curry’s progress throughout the night.

Stephen Curry 3-point record tracker

8:46 p.m. ET — Curry has hit three treys so far and is only four more away from breaking the record in a game that should be tight down to the wire. It’s looking more like Curry wants it tonight and he’s definitely got a chance. He’s got 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor with four boards and four turnovers. If he can get another before the end of the quarter, knocking down three in the final frame is very much in play.

Halftime update — Curry has two treys in the first half and is five more away from breaking the record. He’s up to 13 points and the Dubs only trail 55-47 against the Pacers. The Warriors usually come alive in the third quarter. That’ll be when Steph looks to break the record. He’s already chucking so far with seven outside attempts.

7:53 p.m. ET — Six more! Steph hit one in the second quarter and the countdown continues. The Dubs went on a mini run and the game is close at 36-34 Pacers. Steph is up to 13 minutes, so it appears Kerr won’t hold him back. This could get interesting in the second half.

7:34 p.m. ET — Curry heads to the bench in the first quarter after seven minutes, scoring 3 points with a block. The Dubs are off to a horrible start and this game looks to be on the ugly side. It should still be close, so that’s a plus. It also doesn’t appear Steve Kerr has any intention of stretching Curry or overworking him. Steph must really want it at MSG on Tuesday. We’ll see.

7:25 p.m. ET — We’re about halfway through the first quarter and the game is tight. Steph has taken two outside shots and is 0-for-2 so far. He can heat up at any time and the game being close helps his prospects of playing enough minutes. This start has us feeling we see Curry go for the record again on Tuesday vs. the Knicks.

Pre-game update — The Dubs enter this game favored by 4 points on the spread. Steph’s player props earlier in the day were O5.5 3PM, 27.5 points and also a special 8+ 3PM at +170 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Those lines haven’t seen any movement heading into tip-off. Curry to break the record and hit 7+ 3-pointers is at +120 as a DK promotion.