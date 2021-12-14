How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on TNT nationwide with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s just one of three games tonight in a stunted slate for the NBA while the Dubs will be looking for their second straight win after a couple recent stumbles. The Knicks will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid after falling to the Bucks at home on Sunday.

Update — The Warriors plane to NYC from Indiana was delayed this morning. There was a mechanical issue and we don’t know if the team will make it to New York with enough time to prepare for the game. We’ll keep you posted on if the tip-off changes.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

As noted, the Warriors will be looking for just their second straight win after dropping two results in their last five games. After taking down the red-hot Suns in early December, the Dubs lost a 112-107 contest to the Spurs, then also fell to the 76ers last Saturday with a 102-93 score. Now 22-5, they’re still on top of the Western Conference, followed closely by the Suns who are 21-5. Stephen Curry will look to make history tonight as he’s just two three-pointers away from surpassing the NBA’s all-time three-point leader, Ray Allen. Curry hasn’t hit less than three from downtown in a single game since November 21st, so chances are high that he’ll break the record in New York.

The Knicks have lost their last three games, and have only won three in their last 10 outings. They’ve fallen to 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 12-15 record, a full seven games behind the first place Nets. They’ve been dealing with a couple injuries, as both RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin haven’t played since December 10th, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Alec Burks, who missed Sunday’s game against the Bucks due to the birth of his child, will return to the lineup in hopes of keeping the Warriors at bay.