Steph Curry drains record-breaking 3-pointer to pass Ray Allen for first all-time [VIDEO]

He’s done it. Stephen Curry is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made! Curry passed Ray Allen for first all-time on the NBA’s 3-pointers list in over 500 fewer games than him. Curry nailed two treys on Tuesday night vs. the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to break the record.

Curry has 2,974 in his career in just 789 games. Allen needed 1,300 games to set the pace. Curry is just a freak of nature and is already the greatest shooter in NBA history (and he isn’t done yet). Curry’s 3-point record could end up being something like Wayne Gretzky’s, well, all The Great One’s records — Virtually untouchable.

Take a look at the record-setting shot below. Curry wasted no time getting the record out of the way:

H I S T 3⃣ R Y



Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

So Curry was already the greatest shooter of all-time and just set an insane mark by breaking Allen’s record in just 789 games. Ray needed 1,300 games to set the mark. This record could end up being something nobody ever beats. A record that could stand the test of time. If Curry plays another 6-7 seasons, the record will be out of reach.