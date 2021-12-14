 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors stuck in Indianapolis day of Knicks game due to airplane delay

The Warriors are dealing with travel issues in the middle of back-to-back games.

By David Fucillo
Kevin Durant #35, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exit the plane with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy as they arrive at Oakland International Airport on June 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, with tip-off schedule for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. This is all assuming the Warriors can overcome travel delays and actually get to the Big Apple.

The team was scheduled to fly out of Indianapolis following Monday’s game against the Pacers. However, mechanical delays resulted in the team having to stay overnight in Indiana, per Marcus Thompson. The CBA frowns upon same-day travel but does not include an express prohibition.

However, a Tuesday delay in Indianapolis had the team still waiting to leave at 10 a.m. ET. Just ask Draymond Green!

This article is publishing right about 10:15 a.m., which means the game is just over nine hours away. Even if the team left right now, they wouldn’t get to New York until probably close to noon. That’s a sub-optimal turnaround for the Warriors.

Golden State is a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

