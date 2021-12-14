Report: Mavericks reached out to Nets about potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks reached out to the Brooklyn Nets about a potential Kyrie Irving trade, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. The star point guard has not suited up for the Nets this season due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, although there are reports of him potentially being closer to returning.

Begley also says Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas’ star big man, was brought up in those talks. It’s hard to say whether a Irving-Porzingis swap would be acceptable for Brooklyn giving Irving’s relationship with Kevin Durant and James Harden. The salaries do match though, so it would be an acceptable trade according to the league guidelines.

The Nets are still favorites to win the East without Irving according to DraftKings Sportsbook, checking in at +130. The Mavericks are +1200 to win the West and currently sit seventh in the standings. With Luka Doncic’s health in question, Irving would make sense for the Mavericks.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has denied the rumors, which is standard procedure for the outspoken businessman. He also denied a report about front office turmoil during the offseason, which proved to be true as Dallas made wholesale changes in the organization.