James Harden enters health and safety protocols, ruled out Tuesday vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets star guard James Harden has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden’s teammate Bruce Brown also joins him in the protocols as part of seven Nets players sidelined.

James Harden and Bruce Brown have entered the health and safety protocols and are OUT tonight against the Raptors, increasing the Nets' tally to 7 players out tonight. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 14, 2021

Nets starting lineup — The game is being played and here’s the starting five for Brookly. Mills, Duke, Durant, Griffin and Claxton. Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards will come off the bench.

The league has seen a large number of players enter protocols recently, with the Bulls, Hornets and Nets impacted heavily. The Celtics and 76ers have had COVID outbreaks earlier in the year, although Boston’s issues came during the preseason. No one has been spared from the protocols, including Lakers star LeBron James.

The Nets were favored in this game by five points against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but that line will tilt towards Toronto with Harden and Brown being sidelined. Kevin Durant, who was questionable to play, is suiting up.

Harden is vaccinated due to New York City’s mandate, so he has the chance to test out of the protocols. The Nets are dangerously close to having games postponed, as they have eight players available on the roster now. The Bulls have already seen games postponed due to COVID, and Brooklyn could be next.

As for NBA DFS value options, the Nets have a ton with Harden out now. Patty Mills and Kevin Durant may have to play the entire game. Nic Claxton ($3,100), Cam Thomas ($4,000), Blake Griffin ($3,400), take your pick really. All of them may have to play north of 40 minutes regardless of outcome on Tuesday. KD is going to be a trendy tourney play at $11,600. His ownership could be suppressed a bit with so many lineups squeezing in the Nets value. Problem is it’s a three-game slate. Not many options to pay up for if you’re paying down.