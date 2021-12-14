Shaquille O’Neal explains why he wore a wig to cover up his head injury

Hall of Fame NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal wore a wig on Tuesday’s TNT pregame show ahead of the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, and originally explained the decision by saying a hawk attacked him. When host Ernie Johnson pressed him on the matter, O’Neal admitted what REALLY happened.

"I was walking and didn't see the exit sign." @SHAQ has a backstory to his new look. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/J7Uazei0AA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

In another classic case of random problems for NBA centers, O’Neal simply didn’t see a sign while he was walking. This isn’t to say he couldn’t have been attacked by a hawk but those are incredibly rare instances for normal human beings, let alone former NBA centers who would scare away most animals.

O’Neal’s wig stunt is the latest in a long list of comedic gold from the TNT commentator. The big man once tried to race Kenny “The Jet” Smith to the illustration board and tripped over a cord.

He also took a victory lap after correctly guessing which team Aaron Brooks played for, complete with Chinese characters.