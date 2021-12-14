 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Shaquille O’Neal explains why he wore a wig to cover up his head injury

The Hall of Famer sported a wig on Tuesday’s TNT show.

By Chinmay Vaidya
F1 Grand Prix of USA
Shaquille O’Neal poses for a photo with the car of Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Hall of Fame NBA big man Shaquille O’Neal wore a wig on Tuesday’s TNT pregame show ahead of the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, and originally explained the decision by saying a hawk attacked him. When host Ernie Johnson pressed him on the matter, O’Neal admitted what REALLY happened.

In another classic case of random problems for NBA centers, O’Neal simply didn’t see a sign while he was walking. This isn’t to say he couldn’t have been attacked by a hawk but those are incredibly rare instances for normal human beings, let alone former NBA centers who would scare away most animals.

O’Neal’s wig stunt is the latest in a long list of comedic gold from the TNT commentator. The big man once tried to race Kenny “The Jet” Smith to the illustration board and tripped over a cord.

He also took a victory lap after correctly guessing which team Aaron Brooks played for, complete with Chinese characters.

More From DraftKings Nation