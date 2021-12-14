Giannis Antetokounmpo placed in health and safety protocols

The Milwaukee Bucks have placed Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, in health and safety protocols. Antetokounmpo becomes yet another massive name to enter protocols as COVID runs through the NBA. The Bucks have already dealt with the virus earlier this year, as Khris Middleton tested positive and had to miss time. Milwaukee has also placed Wes Matthews in health and safety protocols.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered health and safety protcols and is out vs. Indiana on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2021

There’s no indication whether this is a close contact or a positive test, but this is a worrying development for the NBA. Nobody is safe from the protocols, which have claimed LeBron James, James Harden and LaMelo Ball among others. It’ll be interesting to see how the league handles the uptick in players entering protocols over the last two days.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while keeping the Bucks afloat for the early part of the season. The Greek Freak is responsible for Milwaukee’s current standing, as the team had to deal with absences to Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez for extended periods of time.