Giannis Antetokounmpo placed in health and safety protocols

Bucks PF has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game due to COVID-19.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the balll before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 13, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have placed Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP, in health and safety protocols. Antetokounmpo becomes yet another massive name to enter protocols as COVID runs through the NBA. The Bucks have already dealt with the virus earlier this year, as Khris Middleton tested positive and had to miss time. Milwaukee has also placed Wes Matthews in health and safety protocols.

There’s no indication whether this is a close contact or a positive test, but this is a worrying development for the NBA. Nobody is safe from the protocols, which have claimed LeBron James, James Harden and LaMelo Ball among others. It’ll be interesting to see how the league handles the uptick in players entering protocols over the last two days.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while keeping the Bucks afloat for the early part of the season. The Greek Freak is responsible for Milwaukee’s current standing, as the team had to deal with absences to Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez for extended periods of time.

