How to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are just above .500 and sit and sixth and seventh in the Western conference, respectively.

The Lakers should have LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in the lineup for this game. The status of Anthony Davis is in question after the power forward missed the last two games due to a knee issue. LA hasn’t looked like a title team through 28 games but there is still some time to figure things out. The Lakers would be out of the play-in tournament if the postseason started today, so the team has been able to get wins where it needs to.

Luka Doncic will be out for this one with an ankle injury. It appears to be a nagging issue for him which will cause him to sit out a few games here and there. Something isn’t working in Dallas at the moment, and there was a report about the Mavericks trying to acquire Kyrie Irving. Look for Dallas to be an active player at the trade deadline, especially if the team maintains its .500 course.