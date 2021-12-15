How to watch ESPN NBA games on Wednesday night via live stream

ESPN hosts Wednesday’s doubleheader in the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the early game before the Los Angeles Clippers face the Utah Jazz in the late contest. Tipoff for Lakers-Mavericks is at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by Clippers-Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out these NBA matchups, you can stream the games via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

The Lakers could be without Anthony Davis again, while the Mavericks have already ruled out Luka Doncic. Dallas doesn’t have great answers defensively for Russell Westbrook or LeBron James, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Mavs set up. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd was a Lakers assistant recently, so he has some familiarity with this group. Let’s see if either team can use this win to get out of a funk relatively to expectations.

The Clippers and Jazz are two of the hottest teams in the West. LA has managed to win three straight games without Paul George, and could be without the small forward again Wednesday evening. The Jazz have won seven straight games and are sneakily keeping pace with the Warriors and Suns at the top of the conference. That bodes well for Utah, who will hope to maintain this course before wreaking some havoc in the playoffs.