Report: Kings coach Alvin Gentry tests positive for COVID-19

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the sideline for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Gentry is just the latest NBA personnel to test positive and land in health and safety protocols. The League is dealing with an outbreak on multiple teams. We’ll see if any players from the Kings have been affected by this news.

Gentry was named interim head coach of the Kings after the team fired Luke Walton earlier in the season. The Kings are 5-6 since Gentry took over as head coach, which is respectable. The team is on a three-game losing streak entering Wednesday night, however. Sacramento hasn’t decided which assistant will take over head coaching duties against Washington.