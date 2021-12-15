 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Kings coach Alvin Gentry tests positive for COVID-19

Gentry won’t coach the Kings on Wednesday night vs. the Wizards.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Interim Head coach Alvin Gentry of the Sacramento Kings speaks with the press after the game against the Orlando Magic on December 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the sideline for Wednesday night’s game vs. the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Gentry is just the latest NBA personnel to test positive and land in health and safety protocols. The League is dealing with an outbreak on multiple teams. We’ll see if any players from the Kings have been affected by this news.

Gentry was named interim head coach of the Kings after the team fired Luke Walton earlier in the season. The Kings are 5-6 since Gentry took over as head coach, which is respectable. The team is on a three-game losing streak entering Wednesday night, however. Sacramento hasn’t decided which assistant will take over head coaching duties against Washington.

