How to watch 76ers vs. Nets via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. Both teams have overcome various personnel issues over the course of the season to find themselves in contention in the East, but a new wave of COVID cases threatens both rosters and potentially the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Joel Embiid is starting to get his conditioning back after missing games due to COVID as part of the team’s outbreak. The 76ers with a healthy roster are a contender in the East, even without Ben Simmons. The embattled point guard hasn’t said much, and Philadelphia has had trade conversations regarding Simmons. If the 76ers do get a big-time player in return, this team could make some noise in the postseason.

With James Harden going into health and safety protocols, it’s now a one-man show in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant. Joe Harris has also been sidelined with an injury and Bruce Brown is also in the protocols, so the Nets are starting to experience some roster crunching. Brooklyn does have good depth for a top-heavy team, so it won’t be a major issue at the moment. There’s also reports of Kyrie Irving coming back to the team soon, so the Nets potentially will just have to navigate this small stretch before things get better.