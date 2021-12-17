How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are trending in somewhat opposite directions this season, but both expect to be playoff teams at the end of the regular season.

The Warriors have pushed Klay Thompson’s return past Christmas, which is really the only question mark surrounding this team. Stephen Curry’s all-time three-point record is out of the way, so the team can once again focus on running through opponents. Golden State looks destined to at least make the Finals barring injuries. With Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, this dynasty looks far from over.

It’s been .500 basketball for the Celtics, who have alternated wins and losses in their last six games. Jaysom Tatum is a star, but he can’t do everything himself. Marcus Smart has improved his play offensively and Jaylen Brown will be a two-way force when healthy, although he’s been battling nagging injuries this whole season. First-year head coach Ime Udoka has a lot to figure out for this team to reach its potential.