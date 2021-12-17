How to watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Lakers are looking for a fourth straight win, while the Timberwolves try to win their third straight game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

It took some late-game heroics from Austin Reaves for the Lakers to scrape past a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks team, so there’s no talk of a turnaround in Tinseltown just yet. LeBron James and Anthony Davis should be good to go here, but Russell Westbrook has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Malik Monk got cleared, so at least the Lakers will have a big-time shooter at their disposal.

The Timberwolves are on the other side of .500 but still find themselves very much in the thick of the Western conference playoff picture. There hasn’t been much separation for the middle of the field, which Minnesota is in. Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell haven’t quite clicked as expected, and Anthony Edwards just got placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. This team can sneak into the postseason, but the current roster hasn’t come together as expected.