How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics via live online stream

NBA TV will host Saturday’s game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. These two Atlantic division rivals are in the middle of the Eastern conference, where 12 teams are separated by a combined six games.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Knicks started the season but now find themselves 12th in the East. New York is 3-7 in its last 10 games and has been surprisingly poor at home this year with a 5-10 record. This team was supposed to build on last season’s playoff appearance, but is currently dealing with a shortened rotation due to health and safety protocols.

The Celtics are coming off a rough late loss Friday to the Warriors and would like to complete this back-to-back set with a win. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still haven’t gotten enough games together to mesh properly, and Boston’s defense has been subpar in comparison to the Brad Stevens years. It’s going to take some time for this group to get into a groove.