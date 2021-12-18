How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors via live online stream

The Golden State Warriors will complete their back-to-back set Saturday when they face the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET. This is a rematch of the 2018-19 NBA Finals, although a good portion of Toronto’s current roster wasn’t around for that title run.

Fans in the Warriors market can catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and fans in the Raptors market can watch the game on TSN. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

There’s talk of the Warriors resting some veteran players for this trip, especially on the second day of a back-to-back. There’s also some questions regarding the NBA’s COVID situation with the Raptors having just played the Nets, who are dealing with one of the more severe outbreaks. Golden State can afford to sit its stars for a game as the top team in the West.

It’s been a steady decline for the Raptors since that 2019 title. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby for an intriguing core to build around but injuries have hindered the amount of time the three spent on the court this year. Scottie Barnes looks great in his rookie season so far, which is good news for the Raptors. Let’s see if this team can make a run before the end of the 2021 calendar year to move near the top of a jumbled middle group in the East.