Evan Mobley placed in NBA health & safety protocols ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley has been placed into health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of tonight’s road matchup at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mobley was already entering tonight’s contest with a questionable designation due to right hip soreness and will join Isaac Okoro as the two Cavs players will be sidelined because of COVID health and safety protocols. He joins an ever increasing wave of top NBA players affected by the rising number of cases across the country this week.

The rookie out of USC has been a solid contributor for Cleveland this season as the team boasts an 18-12 record and is currently in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Through 25 games, he has averaged 13.8 points, 8.3 assists, and 2.5 assists per game. Mobley was last in action during the team’s 105-94 victory over the Miami Heat this past Monday, putting up nine points and five rebounds.