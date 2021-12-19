How to watch Nuggets vs. Nets via live online stream

NBA TV will host Sunday’s contest between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, with both teams in uncomfortable situations as the 2021 calendar year winds down. The Nuggets are once again depleted on the injury front, while the Nets have to deal with a COVID outbreak and the optics of bringing back an unvaccinated player to fill in for certain games.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nikola Jokic continues to play at an MVP level but at some point the Nuggets need to realize they can’t go anywhere when the supporting players aren’t healthy. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are both out, and Aaron Gordon isn’t exactly a perfect complement to Jokic. Denver’s depth hasn’t been there all season, and Jokic has admirably carried this group to maintaining playoff positioning in the West.

The Nets have Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving in the league’s COVID protocols, with Irving being a potential lightning rod going forward. The point guard has been vocally against the vaccine, and is now in the protocols after the Nets caved and allowed him to return as a part-time player. Brooklyn is at the top of the East, so there’s no worry about whether they’ll miss the playoffs. This could get ugly for a few days before one of the stars returns to the team.