How to watch Lakers vs. Bulls via live online stream

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Chicago Bulls Sunday in one of the marquee games of the day’s schedule. The Lakers have struggled to meet high expectations early in the season, while the Bulls were soaring before a COVID outbreak tore the roster apart.

Fans in the Lakers market can catch the game on Spectrum Sportsnet and fans in the Bulls market can watch the game on NBC Sports Chicago. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

Los Angeles was dealt a massive blow when Anthony Davis suffered a MCL sprain, ruling him out for at least four weeks. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are still in the mix, but the Lakers are also dealing with a long list of players in the COVID protocols. It’s hard to tell exactly how the remains of this roster will fit together, but James has shown he’s capable of carrying even the worst rosters to the playoffs and beyond.

Chicago gets DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green back from the league’s COVID protocols, so the team is starting to sense some normalcy returning. DeRozan alone is a massive boost, as he’s even receiving MVP consideration (+7500 on DraftKings Sportsbook) this season. Chicago’s roster has shown it is capable of competing for a crown, but the Bulls might end up finishing in the middle of the East due to a slippage during this COVID outbreak.