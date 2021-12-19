Cavaliers-Hawks game Sunday postponed

The game Sunday between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks is expected to be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks on both teams, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Hawks announced PG Trae Young was placed into health and safety protocols on Sunday. Atlanta could be placing more players into protocols, though we don’t know yet. The Cavaliers have seven players in protocols and were trending toward not being able to field a competitive team.

Here’s the full list of players who were placed in protocols on Sunday for Cleveland:

Five additional players beyond Allen in Cavaliers protocols now: Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard. https://t.co/WDzUPAtL2v — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

According to Woj, the Cavs were the team with too many players out, forcing the postponement. There’s also another game in danger of being moved as the Philadelphia 76ers may not be able to field a team against the New Orleans Pelicans. The NBA refuses to stop play as players in COVID protocols continues to rise. Teams are losing players each day and this has been an issue not only in the NBA, but in the NFL and NHL recently.