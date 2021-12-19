Nuggets-Nets latest NBA game to be postponed on Sunday

The game Sunday between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets has been postponed due to COVID-19, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Nets-Nuggets game is the latest NBA contest to be postponed on Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game was moved due to an outbreak within the Cavs. The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans are in danger of not playing due to COVID-19 and injuries for Philly.

The game was set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. while the broadcast was on NBA TV.

The Nets have been the team hit the hardest by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all in health and safety protocols, along with up to 10 players the past week or so for Brooklyn. This is the first game the Nets have had moved so far due to COVID-19. Irving had just returned to the team and was placed into protocols on Saturday just a day back. He’ll need to register negative tests on five straight days in order to return to practice and ramp up training.

Update — We now know the NBA is planning on postponing the Nets’ next game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. So at least two games. That gives Brooklyn four days off before playing Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

We don’t know when the game will be made up or if the Nets will have to miss more games due to COVID-19. The NBA had postponed two games for the Chicago Bulls in order for the team to get healthy players back in the lineup. That could end up being the case for Brooklyn.