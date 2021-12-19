Andrew Wiggins enters league’s health and safety protocols

The Golden State Warriors have placed Andrew Wiggins in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Monday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

Wiggins, who notably remained unvaccinated ahead of the season before ultimately complying with San Francisco’s vaccine mandate, will now be out for at least Monday’s game. He can clear the protocols by returning two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Warriors were one of the few teams relatively unaffected by the league’s COVID protocols, but it’s clear they are also going to be dealing with this issue. Wiggins joins guard Jordan Poole in the protocols, so Golden State will be down some rotation players against the Kings Monday.

Wiggins has been a productive player this season, averaging 18.7 points per game. He has been in trade conversations due to his salary number but the Warriors are unlikely to part with him given his play so far.