How to watch Thursday’s NBA TV games via live online stream

NBA TV will host Thursday’s doubleheader, with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks facing off in the early game before the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers tip off late. The first game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second game at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bulls are behind only the Nets in the Eastern conference, and look like contenders with their reshaped roster. DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have fit in beautifully. Nikola Vucevic is finally back after his bout with COVID and Zach LaVine is playing through a hand injury which doesn’t seem to be slowing him down. The Knicks have remained in the thick of things with Julius Randle and Kemba Walker leading the charge. RJ Barrett’s availability is unknown due to an illness. This will be another instance of Tom Thibodeau going up against the team that gave him his first head coaching job.

Both the Spurs and Trail Blazers are in a tough spot this season. San Antonio is continuing to hold out hope it can avoid a rebuild, although the writing seems to be on the wall. The Spurs do have some nice players already in the fold with Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray. The Blazers will be without star point guard Damian Lillard due to an abdominal injury. Portland has been on fire at home, so maybe the team can snag a much-needed victory over a weak opponent without its leader.