Grizzlies beat Thunder for largest margin of victory in NBA history

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in an absolute laugher. So much so that it set the record for largest margin of victory in NBA history. Memphis won by a final score of 152-79 and the 73-point victory margin blew past the previous record.

Oklahoma City was playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while Memphis was without Ja Morant. The Grizzlies came into the game as an 11.5-point favorite. The Thunder trailed by 11 at the 9:22 mark of the second quarter, and that was the last time they covered. Jaren Jackson, Jr. led the Grizzlies with 27 points. Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 15 points.

The previous record belonged to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On December 17, 1991, the Cavs beat the Miami Heat by 68 points, winning 148-80.

The Grizzlies social media team enjoyed themselves following the game. The Thunder focused on re-grouping and moving on.