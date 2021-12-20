 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Kings vs. Warriors via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts after shooting a three pointer during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

It’s a Pacific division showdown Monday when the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors. Both teams are trending in different directions this season, with the Kings headed for the lottery while the Warriors seek another championship.

Fans in the Kings market can catch the game on NBC Sports California and fans in the Warriors market can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on NBA League Pass or via their mobile app.

Sacramento got a big victory Tuesday over the Spurs without some key players, who are in COVID protocols. The Kings likely won’t get De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell back for this game, so it’ll be up to the shorthanded group led by Buddy Hield to try and muster another big performance on the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Warriors have a COVID situation to deal with themselves as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins find themselves in the league’s protocols. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and several other veterans did not play Saturday against the Raptors, so they should be refreshed for this contest.

More From DraftKings Nation